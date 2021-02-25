Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 54 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $349.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $346.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.81 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.