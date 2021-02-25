Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,269,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Corning by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corning by 2,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 584,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 226,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,990. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

