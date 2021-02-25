Citizens & Northern Corp Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 62,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

