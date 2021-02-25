Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 16.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 39,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.43. 11,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

