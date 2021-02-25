Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Civeo has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.02.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,635 shares of company stock worth $1,028,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

