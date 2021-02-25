Civic (CVC) Trading Down 27.8% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $231.74 million and $47.51 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

CVC is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

