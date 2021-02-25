Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 2,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.