Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $7.05 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.04. 305,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.