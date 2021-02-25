Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 169,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 527,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,756. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

