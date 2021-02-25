Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,549,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 72,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $80,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

