Clifford Skelton Buys 20,661 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Conduent by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,339,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

