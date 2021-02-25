Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX) (ASX:CIW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Clime Investment Management Limited (CIW.AX) (ASX:CIW) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.01.

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

