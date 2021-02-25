Cloudbric Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $43,859.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

