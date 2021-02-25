CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Up to $417.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.45), but opened at GBX 437 ($5.71). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.45), with a volume of 33,496 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17.

In other news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

