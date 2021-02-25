Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $35.36.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.