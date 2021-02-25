Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Trading Down 19.2%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s stock price dropped 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 944,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,248,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

