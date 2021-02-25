CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Down 7.1%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.56. 537,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 845,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

