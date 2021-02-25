Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 886,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.