Color Imaging (OTCMKTS:CIIG) versus Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Financial Review

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Color Imaging (OTCMKTS:CIIG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Color Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.74% 29.32% 13.92% Color Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Color Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 9 13 0 2.59 Color Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $248.21, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Color Imaging.

Volatility & Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Imaging has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Color Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Color Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $44.33 billion 3.85 $5.11 billion $7.46 34.75 Color Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Color Imaging.

Summary

Accenture beats Color Imaging on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Color Imaging Company Profile

Color Imaging, Inc. manufactures and sells OEM and aftermarket toners primarily in the United States. It offers color toners for use in copiers, printers, and MFPs. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

