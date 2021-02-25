Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Sells $835,639.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

