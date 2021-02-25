Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $26.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.15 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $111.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.09 billion to $121.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,545,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,453. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 141.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

