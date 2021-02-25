Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 1,074,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,136,252. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.