Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,843,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 344,264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $67.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

