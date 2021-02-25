Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

