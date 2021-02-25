Comerica Bank Sells 92,487 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,487 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter.

TRQ stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

