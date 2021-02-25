Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

