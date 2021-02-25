Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Sells $43,849.44 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $77.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

