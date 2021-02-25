Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 6.8%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 2,375,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 514,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

