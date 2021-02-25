Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Releases Earnings Results

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 338,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,844. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,523. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

