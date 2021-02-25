Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

