Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.45

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.45 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 171,999 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £57.43 million and a PE ratio of -36.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.

Get Condor Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($5,062.71).

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. The company also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.