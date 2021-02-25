Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.06. Conformis shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 24,954 shares traded.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Get Conformis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $54,641 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 126.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.