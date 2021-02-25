Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04. 6,199,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,533,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFMS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Get Conformis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,693 shares of company stock worth $54,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.