Connectome (CNTM) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Connectome has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $939,037.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00708346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Connectome Token Profile

CNTM is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Connectome Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.