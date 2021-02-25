ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

COP stock opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $56.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.