CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 567,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 490,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $414.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

