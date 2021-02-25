Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 73,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

