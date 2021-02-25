ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 7.1%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 7,768,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,386,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,918,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

