Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 5.1%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.49. 2,845,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,002,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.