Contrasting Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) & TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions -0.16% 5.14% 2.69% TORM 18.55% 14.72% 7.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TORM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.34 $11.66 million $0.42 7.33 TORM $693.00 million 0.94 $166.02 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of -363.3, indicating that its stock price is 36,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of TORM shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and TORM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

TORM beats Pangaea Logistics Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 18 owned or partially owned vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

