Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 533,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 436,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VLRS. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $291,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

