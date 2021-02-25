Conversion Labs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 20,966 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 770% compared to the average daily volume of 2,409 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

CVLB opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $520.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Conversion Labs has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Conversion Labs from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

