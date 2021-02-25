Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 17,173 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

