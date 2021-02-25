Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,117 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

