Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044,148 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Corteva worth $27,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.