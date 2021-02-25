CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $836.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $872.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.