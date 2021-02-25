Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $340.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.56 and a 200-day moving average of $361.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

