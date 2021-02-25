Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $96,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,226,298.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $348.26 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

