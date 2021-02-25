COVA (COVA) Market Cap Achieves $951,985.34

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $951,985.34 and approximately $187,412.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.67 or 0.00733521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00037016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040772 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

