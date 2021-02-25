Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.53. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €61.60 ($72.47). The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

